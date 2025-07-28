- Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE:LOB) priced an underwritten offering of 4M depositary shares, each representing 1/40th of a share of its 8.375% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock.
- Each depositary share has a liquidation preference of $25, implying a $100M total offering size.
Live Oak Bancshares prices $100M Series A preferred stock offering at 8.375% yield
