NOV GAAP EPS of $0.29 misses by $0.01, revenue of $2.19B beats by $40M

- NOV press release (NYSE:NOV): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.29 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $2.19B (-1.4% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- For the third quarter of 2025 management expects year-over-year consolidated revenues to decline between one to three percent with Adjusted EBITDA expected to be between $230 million and $250 million.
- Shares -1.06% AH.
