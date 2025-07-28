NOV GAAP EPS of $0.29 misses by $0.01, revenue of $2.19B beats by $40M

Jul. 28, 2025 5:47 PM ETNOV Inc. (NOV) StockBy: Harsh Shukla, SA News Editor
  • NOV press release (NYSE:NOV): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.29 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $2.19B (-1.4% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
  • For the third quarter of 2025 management expects year-over-year consolidated revenues to decline between one to three percent with Adjusted EBITDA expected to be between $230 million and $250 million.
  • Shares -1.06% AH.

