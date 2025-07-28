Sanmina targets 6%–8% revenue growth for FY25 while advancing $5B–$6B ZT Systems acquisition

Jul. 28, 2025 8:13 PM ETSanmina Corporation (SANM) StockAI-Generated Earnings Calls Insights

Earnings Call Insights: Sanmina Corporation (SANM) Q3 2025

Management View

  • CEO Jure Sola opened by recognizing the team’s contributions, noting “For the third quarter fiscal year 2025, you delivered solid revenue of $2.04 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $1.53 per share.” Sola highlighted broad-based year-over-year growth, stating

Seeking Alpha's Disclaimer: The earnings call insights are compilations of earnings call transcripts and other content available on the Seeking Alpha website. The insights are generated by an AI tool and have not been curated or reviewed by editors. Due to inherent limitations in using AI-based tools, the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the earnings call insights cannot be guaranteed. Please see full earnings call transcripts here. The earnings call insights are intended for informational purposes only. Seeking Alpha does not take account of your objectives or your financial situation and does not offer any personalized investment advice. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About SANM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SANM--
Sanmina Corporation

Trending Analysis

Trending News