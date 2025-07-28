TFI International signals $1.10–$1.25 Q3 2025 EPS guidance amid cost control and SMB growth focus

Jul. 28, 2025 11:51 PM ETTFI International Inc. (TFII) Stock, TFII:CA StockAI-Generated Earnings Calls Insights

Earnings Call Insights: TFI International (TFII) Q2 2025

Management View

  • CEO Alain Bedard highlighted, "we reported our quarterly results that demonstrate solid margin performance across all of our business segments. This reflects the hard work of the talented team members across our
Seeking Alpha's Disclaimer: The earnings call insights are compilations of earnings call transcripts and other content available on the Seeking Alpha website. The insights are generated by an AI tool and have not been curated or reviewed by editors. Due to inherent limitations in using AI-based tools, the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the earnings call insights cannot be guaranteed. Please see full earnings call transcripts here. The earnings call insights are intended for informational purposes only. Seeking Alpha does not take account of your objectives or your financial situation and does not offer any personalized investment advice. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TFII
--
TFII:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News