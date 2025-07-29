P&G promotes COO and longtime executive Shailesh Jejurikar to CEO seat

Logo of Procter and Gamble.

RobsonPL

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About PG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PG--
The Procter & Gamble Company

Trending Analysis

Trending News