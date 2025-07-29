HealthcareCommunity Health Systems subsidiary prices $1.79B notes offeringJul. 29, 2025 12:42 AM ETCommunity Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) StockBy: Preeti Singh, SA News EditorPlay(<1min) Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) subsidiary, CHS/Community Health Systems, has priced an offering of $1.79B aggregate principal amount of its 9.750% Senior Secured Notes due 2034. The offering was upsized by $290M after the initial announcement. CHS/Community Health Systems plans to use Recommended For YouMore Trending NewsSee More »About CYH StockSymbolLast Price% Chg1D5D1M6M1Y5Y10YMarket CapPEYield Rev Growth (YoY)Short InterestPrev. CloseCompare to PeersRelated StocksSymbolLast Price% ChgCYH--Community Health Systems, Inc.Trending AnalysisTrending News