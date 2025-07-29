Community Health Systems subsidiary prices $1.79B notes offering

Jul. 29, 2025 12:42 AM ETCommunity Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) StockBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) subsidiary, CHS/Community Health Systems, has priced an offering of $1.79B aggregate principal amount of its 9.750% Senior Secured Notes due 2034.
  • The offering was upsized by $290M after the initial announcement.
  • CHS/Community Health Systems plans to use

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About CYH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CYH--
Community Health Systems, Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News