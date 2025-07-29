EssilorLuxottica gives H1 results

  • EssilorLuxottica press release (OTCPK:ESLOF): 1H GAAP EPS of $3.00.
  • Revenue of $14.02B (+5.5% Y/Y).
  • North America accelerating in PS, DTC keeping a solid growth pace
  • EMEA confirming the strong performance of PS and DTC, as the best region for the Group
  • AI glasses Ray-Ban Meta up more than 200% in sales in H1

