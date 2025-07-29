- EssilorLuxottica press release (OTCPK:ESLOF): 1H GAAP EPS of $3.00.
- Revenue of $14.02B (+5.5% Y/Y).
- North America accelerating in PS, DTC keeping a solid growth pace
- EMEA confirming the strong performance of PS and DTC, as the best region for the Group
- AI glasses Ray-Ban Meta up more than 200% in sales in H1
