Stellantis skids as automaker flags €1.2B tariff hit in second half

Jul. 29, 2025 4:36 AM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA) StockBy: Arundhati Sarkar, SA News Editor
Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) slipped more than 3% premarket on Tuesday as the European automaker projected a €1.5 billion net tariff hit for 2025, with €0.3 billion already incurred in H1.

Stellantis NV expects to incur about €1.2 billion ($1.4 billion) in tariff costs during

