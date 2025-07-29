Rexel S.A. reports 1H results

Jul. 29, 2025 5:59 AM ETRexel S.A. (RXLSF) StockBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Rexel S.A. press release (OTCPK:RXLSF): 1H operating income of €505.7 million (vs €576.8 million in H1 24); recurring net income of €307.9 million (vs €340.8 million in H1 24) 
  • Revenue of €9.78B.
  • Q2 non-cable selling prices up +0.9%, with first positive impact from US tariffs
  • Digital sales at 33.6% of sales in Q2 25, up +196bps, laying groundwork for future productivity gains

