- Carrier Global press release (NYSE:CARR): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.92 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $6.11B (+3.0% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- Carrier's second quarter sales of $6.1 billion increased 3% compared to the prior year. Organic sales growth of 6% was offset by a
Carrier Global Non-GAAP EPS of $0.92 beats by $0.02, revenue of $6.11B beats by $10M
Recommended For You
More Trending News
About CARR Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|CARR
|-
|-
|Carrier Global Corporation