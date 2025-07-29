Carrier Global Non-GAAP EPS of $0.92 beats by $0.02, revenue of $6.11B beats by $10M

Jul. 29, 2025 6:07 AM ETCarrier Global Corporation (CARR) StockBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Carrier Global press release (NYSE:CARR): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.92 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $6.11B (+3.0% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
  • Carrier's second quarter sales of $6.1 billion increased 3% compared to the prior year. Organic sales growth of 6% was offset by a

