Polaris Non-GAAP EPS of $0.40 beats by $0.42, revenue of $1.85B beats by $130M

Jul. 29, 2025 6:08 AM ETPolaris Inc. (PII) StockBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Polaris press release (NYSE:PII): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.40 beats by $0.42.
  • Revenue of $1.85B (-5.6% Y/Y) beats by $130M.
  • The Company introduced third quarter 2025 sales guidance of $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion.
  • The Company is continuing to withhold full year 2025 guidance due to trade and economic uncertainty.

