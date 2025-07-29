- Polaris press release (NYSE:PII): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.40 beats by $0.42.
- Revenue of $1.85B (-5.6% Y/Y) beats by $130M.
- The Company introduced third quarter 2025 sales guidance of $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion.
- The Company is continuing to withhold full year 2025 guidance due to trade and economic uncertainty.
