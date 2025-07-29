- Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) declares $0.48/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 8.46%
- Payable Sept. 30; for shareholders of record Sept. 15; ex-div Sept. 15.
- See ARCC Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
