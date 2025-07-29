Herc gives Q2 results

Jul. 29, 2025 6:31 AM ETHerc Holdings Inc. (HRI) StockBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Herc press release (NYSE:HRI): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$1.17.
  • Revenue of $1B (+17.9% Y/Y).

  • Equipment rental revenue of $870 million increased 14%

  • Total revenues of $1,002 million increased 18%

  • Net loss of $35 million or $1.17 per share driven primarily by the H&E acquisition transaction costs and loss on Cinelease assets held for sale

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $406 million increased 13% with adjusted EBITDA margin of 41%

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About HRI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HRI--
Herc Holdings Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News