- Herc press release (NYSE:HRI): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$1.17.
- Revenue of $1B (+17.9% Y/Y).
Equipment rental revenue of $870 million increased 14%
Total revenues of $1,002 million increased 18%
Net loss of $35 million or $1.17 per share driven primarily by the H&E acquisition transaction costs and loss on Cinelease assets held for sale
- Adjusted EBITDA of $406 million increased 13% with adjusted EBITDA margin of 41%
Herc gives Q2 results
Recommended For You
More Trending News
About HRI Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|HRI
|-
|-
|Herc Holdings Inc.