- Graphic Packaging Holding press release (NYSE:GPK): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.42 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $2.2B (-1% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- Second quarter 2025 Net Sales decreased 1% to $2,204 million, versus $2,237 million in the same quarter last year. The $33 million decline was driven by a $40
Graphic Packaging Holding Non-GAAP EPS of $0.42 beats by $0.02, revenue of $2.2B beats by $40M
|Graphic Packaging Holding Company