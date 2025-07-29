Royal Caribbean Cruises Non-GAAP EPS of $4.38 beats by $0.30, revenue of $4.54B misses by $10M

Jul. 29, 2025 6:34 AM ETRoyal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) StockBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Royal Caribbean Cruises press release (NYSE:RCL): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.38 beats by $0.30.
  • Revenue of $4.54B (+10.5% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
  • Load factor in the second quarter was 110%.

  • Full Year 2025 Outlook:

    • Net Yields are expected to increase

