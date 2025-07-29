Civeo Corporation GAAP EPS of -$0.25 misses by $0.11, revenue of $162.69M misses by $0.31M

Jul. 29, 2025 6:36 AM ETCiveo Corporation (CVEO) StockBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Civeo Corporation press release (NYSE:CVEO): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.25 misses by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $162.69M (-13.8% Y/Y) misses by $0.31M.

  • For the full year of 2025, Civeo is maintaining its revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance ranges of $640 million to $670 million vs $641.7M

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About CVEO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CVEO--
Civeo Corporation

Trending Analysis

Trending News