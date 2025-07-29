- Civeo Corporation press release (NYSE:CVEO): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.25 misses by $0.11.
- Revenue of $162.69M (-13.8% Y/Y) misses by $0.31M.
For the full year of 2025, Civeo is maintaining its revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance ranges of $640 million to $670 million vs $641.7M
