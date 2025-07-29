Fulcrum Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.28 beats by $0.01

Jul. 29, 2025 6:50 AM ETFulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) StockBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Fulcrum Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:FULC): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.28 beats by $0.01.
  • As of June 30, 2025, cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $214.1 million, as compared to $241.0 million as of December 31, 2024. The decrease of $26.9 million is primarily due to cash used to fund

