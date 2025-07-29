- Fulcrum Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:FULC): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.28 beats by $0.01.
- As of June 30, 2025, cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $214.1 million, as compared to $241.0 million as of December 31, 2024. The decrease of $26.9 million is primarily due to cash used to fund
Fulcrum Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.28 beats by $0.01
Recommended For You
More Trending News
About FULC Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|FULC
|-
|-
|Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.