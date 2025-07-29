Johnson Controls International Non-GAAP EPS of $1.05 beats by $0.04, revenue of $6.05B beats by $60M

Jul. 29, 2025 6:56 AM ETJohnson Controls International plc (JCI) StockBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Johnson Controls International press release (NYSE:JCI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.05 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $6.05B (+2.7% Y/Y) beats by $60M.
  • Q3 orders increased 2% organically year-over-year
  • Systems and Services backlog of $14.6 billion increased 11% organically year-over-year

  • The

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About JCI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JCI--
Johnson Controls International plc

Trending Analysis

Trending News