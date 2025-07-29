- Johnson Controls International press release (NYSE:JCI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.05 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $6.05B (+2.7% Y/Y) beats by $60M.
- Q3 orders increased 2% organically year-over-year
- Systems and Services backlog of $14.6 billion increased 11% organically year-over-year
