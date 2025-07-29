- American Tower press release (NYSE:AMT): Q2 FFO of $2.60 beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $2.63B (+3.5% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- Total property revenue increased 1.2% to $2,527 million
- FY25 Guidance: AFFO consensus of $9.54
2025 Outlook: ($ in millions, except per share amounts.)
American Tower FFO of $2.60 beats by $0.12, revenue of $2.63B beats by $40M
Recommended For You
More Trending News
About AMT Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|AMT
|-
|-
|American Tower Corporation