American Tower FFO of $2.60 beats by $0.12, revenue of $2.63B beats by $40M

Jul. 29, 2025 7:03 AM ETAmerican Tower Corporation (AMT) StockBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • American Tower press release (NYSE:AMT): Q2 FFO of $2.60 beats by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $2.63B (+3.5% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
  • Total property revenue increased 1.2% to $2,527 million
  • FY25 Guidance: AFFO consensus of $9.54

  • 2025 Outlook: ($ in millions, except per share amounts.)

