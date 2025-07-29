- Corning press release (NYSE:GLW): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.60 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $3.86B (+7.2% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- For Q3, management expects continued strong performance on its Springboard plan, with double-digit YoY core sales growth to $4.2 billion vs $4.00B consensus and
