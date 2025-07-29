Kontoor Brands expands global leadership roles for Jenni Broyles and Joseph Alkire

Jul. 29, 2025 8:25 AM ETKontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) StockBy: Arundhati Sarkar, SA News Editor
Lee Cooper and Wrangler store

Pe3check/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) on Tuesday said that Jenni Broyles and Joseph Alkire will assume expanded roles on the company's executive leadership team, effective immediately.

Broyles will assume leadership responsibility for all international and commercial operations for the Lee and Wrangler

