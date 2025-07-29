- NexPoint Residential Trust press release (NYSE:NXRT): Q2 FFO of $0.67 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $63.1M (-1.7% Y/Y) in-line.
- For the three months ended June 30, 2025, Q2 Same Store properties3, occupancy decreased 80 bps, total revenue decreased 0.2%, and average
NexPoint Residential Trust FFO of $0.67 beats by $0.04, revenue of $63.1M in-line
Recommended For You
More Trending News
About NXRT Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|NXRT
|-
|-
|NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.