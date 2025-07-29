NexPoint Residential Trust FFO of $0.67 beats by $0.04, revenue of $63.1M in-line

Jul. 29, 2025 8:23 AM ETNexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) StockBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • NexPoint Residential Trust press release (NYSE:NXRT): Q2 FFO of $0.67 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $63.1M (-1.7% Y/Y) in-line.
  • For the three months ended June 30, 2025, Q2 Same Store properties3, occupancy decreased 80 bps, total revenue decreased 0.2%, and average

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About NXRT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NXRT--
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News