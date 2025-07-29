- American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) on Tuesday said the company received a Nasdaq letter, stating that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq as its stock maintained a closing bid price of $1 or greater for the last 12 consecutive business days, from July 10, 2025, to July 25, 2025.
- AREC +3.30% premarket to $1.25.
- Source: Press Release
American Resources regains Nasdaq compliance
