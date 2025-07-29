American Resources regains Nasdaq compliance

Jul. 29, 2025 8:39 AM ETAmerican Resources Corporation (AREC) StockBy: Harsh Shukla, SA News Editor
  • American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) on Tuesday said the company received a Nasdaq letter, stating that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq as its stock maintained a closing bid price of $1 or greater for the last 12 consecutive business days, from July 10, 2025, to July 25, 2025.
  • AREC +3.30% premarket to $1.25.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About AREC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AREC--
American Resources Corporation

Trending Analysis

Trending News