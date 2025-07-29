Captivision announces extension granted by Nasdaq to regain compliance with periodic filing requirement

Jul. 29, 2025 8:38 AM ETCaptivision Inc. (CAPT) StockBy: Tiyashi Datta, SA News Editor
  • Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) on Tuesday said Nasdaq has granted the company’s request for extension to regain compliance with the periodic filing requirement.
  • Pursuant to Nasdaq’s decision, Captivision must provide a status update regarding audit testing procedures by August 29, and demonstrate full compliance with the Periodic Filing Rule by October 15, 2025.
  • CAPT +0.67% premarket to $1.5.
  • Source: Press Release

