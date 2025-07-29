- Modine (NYSE:MOD) on Tuesday announced a multimillion-dollar investment to expand U.S. manufacturing capacity for Airedale data center cooling products.
- The $100M investment over the next 12-18 months will expand manufacturing at four sites to support data center growth, including a new facility
Modine announces $100M investment to expand capacity for data center business
