Modine announces $100M investment to expand capacity for data center business

Jul. 29, 2025 8:44 AM ETModine Manufacturing Company (MOD) StockBy: Akanksha Khushi, SA News Editor
  • Modine (NYSE:MOD) on Tuesday announced a multimillion-dollar investment to expand U.S. manufacturing capacity for Airedale data center cooling products.
  • The $100M investment over the next 12-18 months will expand manufacturing at four sites to support data center growth, including a new facility

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About MOD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MOD--
Modine Manufacturing Company

Trending Analysis

Trending News