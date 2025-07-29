- Branded Legacy (OTCPK:BLEG) on Tuesday announced the execution of a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire Bio-Legacy Evaluative Group.
- Bio-Legacy is a health innovation company specializing in advanced intranasal drug delivery technologies.
- The LOI, fully executed by both parties, outlines the proposed acquisition
Branded Legacy to acquire Bio-Legacy Evaluative Group
Recommended For You
More Trending News
About BLEG Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|BLEG
|-
|-
|BRANDED LEGACY INC.