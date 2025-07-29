Branded Legacy to acquire Bio-Legacy Evaluative Group

Jul. 29, 2025 8:42 AM ETBRANDED LEGACY INC. (BLEG) StockBy: Tiyashi Datta, SA News Editor
  • Branded Legacy (OTCPK:BLEG) on Tuesday announced the execution of a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire Bio-Legacy Evaluative Group.
  • Bio-Legacy is a health innovation company specializing in advanced intranasal drug delivery technologies.
  • The LOI, fully executed by both parties, outlines the proposed acquisition

