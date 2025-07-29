Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) launched the Li i8 model this week. The electric vehicle maker said the new six-seat battery electric SUV will begin to be delivered on August 20.
The i8 features rapid charging capabilities, with its 5C supercharging battery
