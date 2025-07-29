Barclays first-half profit buoyed by investment bank boost; stock rises

Jul. 29, 2025 10:54 AM ETBarclays PLC (BCS) StockBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
Barclays Bank sign London

hatman12/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) closed out the first half of the year with a double-digit climb in pretax profit as volatile markets fueled relatively strong gains in its investment banking unit.

The U.K. lender -- which also confirmed a £1B share buyback

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About BCS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BCS--
Barclays PLC

Trending Analysis

Trending News