NewGenIvf acquires Cytometry Tech to expand U.S. fertility services; shares up

Jul. 29, 2025 9:27 AM ETNewGenIvf Group Limited (NIVF) StockBy: Khushi Singh, SA News Editor
  • NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF) has acquired cytometry technology, including 18 fully-built cell-sorting systems, 8 partial units, and 6 microfluidics-related patents.
  • The acquisition enhances NewGen's capabilities in sperm sorting and supports its U.S. expansion of NewGenSort services.
  • Projected gross revenue from full

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About NIVF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NIVF--
NewGenIvf Group Limited

Trending Analysis

Trending News