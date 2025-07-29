- GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) has leased a new 409,300-square-foot fulfillment center in Werne, Germany.
- The facility began operations earlier this month to support the company’s growing B2B Marketplace in Europe.
- This brings GigaCloud’s total number of German fulfillment centers to six.
GigaCloud expands European reach with new fulfillment center in Germany
