GigaCloud expands European reach with new fulfillment center in Germany

Jul. 29, 2025
  • GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) has leased a new 409,300-square-foot fulfillment center in Werne, Germany.
  • The facility began operations earlier this month to support the company’s growing B2B Marketplace in Europe.
  • This brings GigaCloud’s total number of German fulfillment centers to six.

