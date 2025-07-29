Here are the major earnings before the open Wednesday

Earnings NewsHere are the major earnings before the open WednesdayJul. 29, 2025 6:00 PM ETAEP, ETR, WEC, DRS, GSK, ADP, CHKP, TEF, UMC, TEVA, VFC, DSX, ENTG, MO, BG, TKR, SMG, SLGN, ARCB, UTHR, EVR, EDU, BAESY, BXMT, WSO, FDP, STRA, SNBR, SF, BASFY, BLKB, SCL, AER, AMRN, CLH, DANOY, VRSK, STNG, FNMA, TAK, SXC, KHC, ASC, CRTO, VIRT, AXTA, ETSY, WING, WVE, VRT, TW, TT, COCOBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News EditorPlay(1min)Major earnings expected before the bell on Wednesday include: Altria Group (MO) The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) GSK plc (GSK) Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited(TEVA) Etsy (ETSY) Other earnings slated for release before Wednesday's open include: ADP, AEP, Recommended For YouMore Trending NewsSee More »Trending AnalysisTrending News