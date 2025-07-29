Here are the major earnings before the open Wednesday

Jul. 29, 2025 6:00 PM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor

Major earnings expected before the bell on Wednesday include:

  • Altria Group (MO)
  • The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)
  • GSK plc (GSK)
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited(TEVA)
  • Etsy (ETSY)

Other earnings slated for release before Wednesday's open include:

