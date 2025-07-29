Block's Cash App announces new peer-to-peer payment feature

Jul. 29, 2025 10:14 AM ETBlock, Inc. (XYZ) StockAAPL, GOOG, GOOGLBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
Afterpay, Cash App & TIDAL Front Row To NYFW Party

Anna Webber/Getty Images Entertainment

Fintech Block (NYSE:XYZ) said on Tuesday that its unit Cash App is launching pools, a new peer-to-peer payment feature that enables group payments.

Cash App pools supports contributions directly through Cash App as well as via Apple Pay (AAPL

