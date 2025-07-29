- Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX) declares $0.2875/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 4.43%
- Payable Oct. 15; for shareholders of record Oct. 2; ex-div Oct. 2.
