Endeavour agrees to Mali's new mining code

Jul. 29, 2025 11:54 AM ETEndeavour Mining plc (EDVMF) StockBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
nugget gold

bodnarchuk/iStock via Getty Images

Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) and two other gold producers have agreed to sign on to Mali's new mining code, which raises taxes and seeks to hand over big stakes in mining assets to the state, Reuters reported Tuesday.

Mali's finance minister

