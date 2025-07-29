180 Life Sciences to raise $425M, rebrand as ETHZilla to launch Ethereum treasury strategy

Jul. 29, 2025 11:48 AM ET180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) StockBy: Khushi Singh, SA News Editor
  • 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) has entered into a $425M PIPE agreement to fund a next-generation Ethereum treasury strategy.
  • Following the transaction’s expected close on or around August 1, 2025, the company will rebrand as ETHZilla Corporation.
  • Net proceeds will primarily be used to purchase ETH, with remaining funds allocated to corporate purposes and transaction costs.
  • Over 60 institutional and crypto-native investors are participating, including Electric Capital, Polychain, GSR, and Ethereum ecosystem leaders.
  • ATNF shares fall 7.2% on Tuesday.
  • Source: Press release

