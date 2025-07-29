- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) has entered into a $425M PIPE agreement to fund a next-generation Ethereum treasury strategy.
- Following the transaction’s expected close on or around August 1, 2025, the company will rebrand as ETHZilla Corporation.
- Net proceeds will primarily be used to purchase ETH, with remaining funds allocated to corporate purposes and transaction costs.
- Over 60 institutional and crypto-native investors are participating, including Electric Capital, Polychain, GSR, and Ethereum ecosystem leaders.
- ATNF shares fall 7.2% on Tuesday.
- Source: Press release
180 Life Sciences to raise $425M, rebrand as ETHZilla to launch Ethereum treasury strategy
