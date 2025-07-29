- LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.16 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $87.25M (+1.7% Y/Y).
