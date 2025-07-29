- Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $475.92M (-40.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PBI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
Pitney Bowes Q2 2025 Earnings Preview
