Pitney Bowes Q2 2025 Earnings Preview

Jul. 29, 2025 5:35 PM ETPitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) StockBy: Nivedita Hazra, SA News Editor
  • Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $475.92M (-40.0% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, PBI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

