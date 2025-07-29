- Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.38 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $110.68M.
