UDR Q2 2025 Earnings Preview

Jul. 29, 2025 5:35 PM ETUDR, Inc. (UDR) StockBy: Khushi Singh, SA News Editor
  • UDR (NYSE:UDR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $422.17M.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.

UDR, Inc.

