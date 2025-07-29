- UDR (NYSE:UDR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $422.17M.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.
UDR Q2 2025 Earnings Preview
