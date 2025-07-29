ConsumerToyota aims to make electric vehicles in Europe for the first timeJul. 29, 2025 2:44 PM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM) StockTMCBy: Clark Schultz, SA News EditorPlay(2min)Zheka-Boss/iStock via Getty ImagesToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) will begin to manufacture electric vehicles in Europe for the first time, according to Nikkei Asian Review. The Japanese automaker aims to make EVs at a Czech subsidiary as early as 2028. Toyota (NYSE:TM) hasRecommended For YouMore Trending NewsSee More »About TM StockSymbolLast Price% Chg1D5D1M6M1Y5Y10YMarket CapPEYield Rev Growth (YoY)Short InterestPrev. CloseCompare to PeersRelated StocksSymbolLast Price% ChgTM--Toyota Motor CorporationTrending AnalysisTrending News