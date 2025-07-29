UniFirst declares $0.35 dividend

Jul. 29, 2025 2:49 PM ETUniFirst Corporation (UNF) StockBy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About UNF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UNF--
UniFirst Corporation

Trending Analysis

Trending News