- Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) declares $0.45/share quarterly dividend, 15.4% increase from prior dividend of $0.39.
- Forward yield 0.81%
- Payable Sept. 15; for shareholders of record Aug. 15; ex-div Aug. 15.
