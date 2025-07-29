Eagle Materials outlines $475M–$525M capital spending for 2026 while advancing plant modernizations

Jul. 29, 2025 2:55 PM ETEagle Materials Inc. (EXP) StockAI-Generated Earnings Calls Insights

Earnings Call Insights: Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) Q1 2026

Management View

  • CEO Michael Haack reported a record first quarter revenue of $634.7 million and diluted net earnings per share of $3.76, noting, “despite challenging weather conditions across many of our cement, concrete and aggregate markets.” Haack
Seeking Alpha's Disclaimer: The earnings call insights are compilations of earnings call transcripts and other content available on the Seeking Alpha website. The insights are generated by an AI tool and have not been curated or reviewed by editors. Due to inherent limitations in using AI-based tools, the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the earnings call insights cannot be guaranteed. Please see full earnings call transcripts here. The earnings call insights are intended for informational purposes only. Seeking Alpha does not take account of your objectives or your financial situation and does not offer any personalized investment advice. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About EXP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EXP--
Eagle Materials Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News