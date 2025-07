Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) -20.6% post-market Tuesday after saying it launched a public offering of common shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase common shares, with a 30-day underwriters option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the securities to be sold in the proposed offering.

Dragonfly (NASDAQ:DFLI) said it plans to use the net proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including the repayment of its indebtedness in the ordinary course.