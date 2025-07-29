Teradyne up 4% after bottom line quarterly beat, issuing Q3 guidance

Earnings NewsTeradyne up 4% after bottom line quarterly beat, issuing Q3 guidanceJul. 29, 2025 5:43 PM ETTeradyne, Inc. (TER) StockBy: Jonathan Block, SA News EditorPlay(1min) Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) is up ~4% in after-hours trading Tuesday after its Q2 results beat on the bottom line and it issued Q3 guidance. The electronics testing provider and robotics maker sees Q3 revenue of $710M-$770M. Consensus is $759.50M. Non-GAAP EPS is projected at $0.69-$0.87 per Recommended For YouMore Trending NewsSee More »About TER StockSymbolLast Price% Chg1D5D1M6M1Y5Y10YMarket CapPEYield Rev Growth (YoY)Short InterestPrev. CloseCompare to PeersRelated StocksSymbolLast Price% ChgTER--Teradyne, Inc.Trending AnalysisTrending News