Seagate signals revenue growth and margin expansion in fiscal 2026 through HAMR adoption

Jul. 29, 2025 9:11 PM ETSeagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) StockAI-Generated Earnings Calls Insights

Earnings Call Insights: Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Q4 2025

Management View

  • CEO William David Mosley highlighted a strong close to fiscal 2025, stating that Seagate delivered “strong financial results for the June quarter marked by 30% year-over-year revenue growth and record gross
Seeking Alpha's Disclaimer: The earnings call insights are compilations of earnings call transcripts and other content available on the Seeking Alpha website. The insights are generated by an AI tool and have not been curated or reviewed by editors. Due to inherent limitations in using AI-based tools, the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the earnings call insights cannot be guaranteed. Please see full earnings call transcripts here. The earnings call insights are intended for informational purposes only. Seeking Alpha does not take account of your objectives or your financial situation and does not offer any personalized investment advice. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About STX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
STX--
Seagate Technology Holdings plc

Trending Analysis

Trending News