Freshworks forecasts $822.9M–$828.9M revenue for 2025 as AI adoption accelerates across EX and CX

Jul. 29, 2025 11:02 PM ETFreshworks Inc. (FRSH) StockAI-Generated Earnings Calls Insights2 Comments

Earnings Call Insights: Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Q2 2025

Management View

  • CEO Dennis M. Woodside announced, "Freshworks delivered an outstanding Q2, surpassing expectations across growth and profitability. We grew Q2 revenue 18% year-over-year to $204.7 million, expanded our non-GAAP operating margin to 22% and delivered a strong adjusted free
Seeking Alpha's Disclaimer: The earnings call insights are compilations of earnings call transcripts and other content available on the Seeking Alpha website. The insights are generated by an AI tool and have not been curated or reviewed by editors. Due to inherent limitations in using AI-based tools, the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the earnings call insights cannot be guaranteed. Please see full earnings call transcripts here. The earnings call insights are intended for informational purposes only. Seeking Alpha does not take account of your objectives or your financial situation and does not offer any personalized investment advice. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

About FRSH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FRSH--
Freshworks Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News