Visa signals momentum in value-added services with 26% revenue growth as digital and AI initiatives advance

Jul. 29, 2025 11:25 PM ETVisa Inc. (V) Stock, VISA:CA StockAI-Generated Earnings Calls Insights

Earnings Call Insights: Visa Inc. (V) Q3 2025

Management View

  • CEO Ryan McInerney highlighted that "we delivered net revenue of $10.2 billion, up 14% year-over-year, and EPS up 23% year-over-year." He emphasized robust payment volume growth, with international payments volume up 10% and cross-border volume, excluding intra-Europe, up 11%. McInerney detailed the
Seeking Alpha's Disclaimer: The earnings call insights are compilations of earnings call transcripts and other content available on the Seeking Alpha website. The insights are generated by an AI tool and have not been curated or reviewed by editors. Due to inherent limitations in using AI-based tools, the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the earnings call insights cannot be guaranteed. Please see full earnings call transcripts here. The earnings call insights are intended for informational purposes only. Seeking Alpha does not take account of your objectives or your financial situation and does not offer any personalized investment advice. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
V
--
VISA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News