- Fiverr International press release (NYSE:FVRR): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.69 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $108.6M (+14.7% Y/Y) beats by $0.85M.
- Marketplace revenue in the second quarter of 2025 was $74.7 million, compared to $76.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, a decline
Fiverr International beats top-line and bottom-line estimates; initiates Q3 and reaffirms FY25 outlook
