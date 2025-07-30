- TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) declares CAD 0.065/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Payable Oct. 1; for shareholders of record Sept. 1; ex-div Aug. 28.
More on TransAlta Corporation
